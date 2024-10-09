Mister Spex appoints Eileen Preuss as head of optical expertise

Omni-channel optician Mister Spex has roped in Eileen Preuss as the new head of optical expertise, reporting to chief commercial officer Francesco Liut.

The company said that effective October 1, 2024, Preuss will be responsible for overseeing the quality assurance of Mister Spex's optical services and will play a key role in setting and implementing quality standards, as well as selecting optical systems.

In her role, the company added, Preuss will act as the primary point of contact for strategic optical matters within the company and will also lead the continuous professional development of Mister Spex's opticians.

Commenting on the new appointment, Stephan SchulzGohritz, CEO of Mister Spex said: “Her deep experience and knowledge of optometry will be instrumental in helping us elevate the quality of our optical services and solidify our position as a leading omnichannel optician.”

With nearly a decade of experience in the international optics industry, Preuss’ career includes positions with top companies in the field, where she gained experience in global marketing and the strategic introduction of optical solutions.

“With Eileen Preuss on board, we’re bringing in an experienced and highly skilled professional who will be essential in maintaining and enhancing our already high optical standards,” added Francesco Liut.