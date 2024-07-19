Mister Spex appoints new chief commercial officer from Luxottica

At Mister Spex, the personnel wheel continues to turn. Following the departure of CEO and company founder Dirk Graber and a surprising change in the supervisory board, the Berlin-based eyewear retailer is now getting a new chief commercial officer (CCO).

Francesco Liut will take on the role of CCO from August 1, Mister Spex announced on Friday. The manager, who joined the company at the beginning of June, will be responsible for both the online and retail business in his new position and will oversee the areas of marketing, category management, product and data.

The designated CCO is moving from Luxottica to Berlin. At the Italian eyewear manufacturer, Liut most recently worked as group marketing director and headed the marketing functions for brands such as Ray-Ban, Oakley and Vogue Eyewear, according to the statement. Previously, he also worked as e-commerce director and supply chain director for Sunglass Hut within the Essilor-Luxottica Group. In these positions, he was responsible for the profit and loss of the e-commerce business, drove the growth and restructuring of the global platform and optimized the global supply chain.

His move to Mister Spex comes at a time of change for the eyewear retailer, which has been led by CFO Stephan Schulz-Gohritz on an interim basis since July 31. However, the outgoing CEO and founder Graber will continue to be available to the company in an advisory capacity and the supervisory board will now "consult on the future structuring of the management board and provide information in due course".