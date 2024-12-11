Miu Miu without Design Director Dario Vitale

Miu Miu will have to do without Design Director Dario Vitale in the future.

Vitale will leave the Italian fashion brand at the end of January, parent company Prada confirmed on Wednesday. The outgoing designer director informed his team of his resignation last Friday.

Francesca Nicoletti, who has worked closely with Vitale at Miu Miu for years, will follow in his footsteps and take on the role of Design Director Ready-to-Wear.

Vitale himself was previously closely associated with Fabio Zambernardi , who left the company in October last year after more than four decades of collaboration with Miuccia Prada. The departures of Vitale and Zambernardi are not the only personnel changes at the successful brand. In September, former Miu Miu CEO Benedetta Petruzzo moved to Christian Dior Couture as Managing Director.

This post was updated on December 11th at 9:13 am.

This article originally appeared on FashionUnited.DE, translated and edited to English.