Moda Operandi appoints Arpan Nanavati as Chief Technology Officer

Moda Operandi, the online retailer that allows for consumers to preorder looks straight from the runway, has announced the appointment of Arpan Nanavati as Chief Technology Officer. Nanavati will be responsible for overseeing the company’s global technology strategy, driving innovations in customer experience and designer partnerships. He will report to CEO Ganesh Srivats.

Commenting on his decision to join Moda Operandi from WalmartLabs, where he led the technology team for the company’s Online Grocery division, Nanavati said in a statement: “I’ve always been drawn to organizations that encourage experimentation and insist on challenging the status quo, both values core to the DNA of Moda Operandi”. “I’m excited to work alongside Ganesh and team to build this next phase of a people-led, technology-enabled Moda Operandi.”

Prior to WalmartLabs, Nanavati worked at PayPal, leading technology teams for products such as PayPal Checkout. Previous work experiences include senior positions at Nickelodeon Studios, Zynga and Adobe.

“Arpan has helped build some of the most advances and now ubiquitous ecommerce products on the market, and we’re thrilled for him to bring that experience to Moda as we work to shape the future of the fashion industry for our customers and designers, ”said Srivats in the same statement.

Founded in 2010, Moda Operandi is an online shop which makes it possible for shoppers to preorder what they see on the runway. It carries more than 1,000 brands across fashion, jewelry and home decor and ships to 125 countries. All customers have to do is place a 50 percent deposit at the time of purchase, which is then sent to the designer, and pay the remaining balance once the order is shipped. The company has raised nearly 300 million US dollars to date.