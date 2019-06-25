Moda Operandi appoints managing director of China

Luxury fashion platform Moda Operandi has named Ming Yang as managing director of China.

Yang will act as the company’s first employee in China, growing its Shanghai team and overseeing all of Moda Operandi's business strategy and operations in mainland China. She will report directly to CEO Ganesh Srivats.

Yang has previously worked introducing major e-commerce and marketplace businesses to the Chinese market, most recently as managing director for Greater China and APAC at Farfetch. Prior to that, Yang served as the China country manager for ShopRunner Inc., chief digital officer at Best Buy China, and vice president of consumables at Amazon China.

Commenting on the news in a statement, CEO Ganesh Srivats, said: "I'm thrilled to welcome Ming as Moda's first Managing Director of China. Ming's experience successfully shaping major US and UK-based retail brands to fit the needs of the Chinese luxury consumer is unparalleled.

“At Moda, we're committed to becoming part of the local fabric in China, building our China operation from the ground-up, and ultimately being the pre-eminent luxury fashion platform for Chinese consumers. Ming has just the experience to get us there."

Commenting on her new role, Yang said: "I see incredible opportunity for Moda Operandi to thrive in the Chinese market. I'm excited to join Moda at such a pivotal moment and am eager to introduce the Chinese luxury consumer to a new way of shopping and discovering the world's best fashion with Moda."