Moda Operandi names interim CEO

Online luxury fashion retailer Moda Operandi has appointed Jim Gold as interim CEO.

Gold, who was the former president and chief merchandising officer of the Neiman Marcus Group, will replace Ganesh Srivats, who has departed to pursue another opportunity, WWD reports.

Gold is also a board member of data analytics company Joor and California-based fashion brand Vuori.

“Jim brings with him extensive fashion retail experience and a deep understanding of Moda Operandi’s luxury consumer,” said Lauren Santo Domingo, co-founder and chief brand officer at Moda Operandi, in a statement seen by WWD.

She continued: “I look forward to working with Jim as we envision new and exciting ways to serve our extraordinary clients.”

It is unclear whether a search for a permanent CEO is underway or if Gold could potentially take on that role.