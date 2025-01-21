Moncler creates new international chief brand officer position

Rod Manley, a standout executive in luxury fashion communications and marketing, has been named Moncler’s international chief brand officer, effective Monday, January 20, according to exclusive information obtained by WWD. The newly created position will place Manley under the direct supervision of Gino Fisanotti, Moncler’s chief brand officer since 2021, whose responsibilities span merchandising, product, marketing, communications and visual merchandising.

Based in Paris, Manley will be required to travel frequently to fulfill his global responsibilities within the growing Italian luxury brand.

An impeccable journey

Manley brings to Moncler a strong and undeniably recognised expertise. Most recently, he served as chief marketing officer at Burberry, where he guided the brand through key moments including the global pandemic, Brexit and a major creative transition between Riccardo Tisci and Daniel Lee.

British-born and trilingual, the executive has an impressive background. Prior to joining Burberry, he was executive vice president of Influencer Marketing and Communications at Calvin Klein, after spending nearly a decade at Giorgio Armani, where he managed communications in Milan and New York. Manley began his career at KCD, a New York-based PR agency renowned for nurturing many of the fashion industry’s top talents.

A company with solid fundamentals

Moncler SpA benefits from an exemplary financial situation, with excellent profitability and significant investment capacity thanks to high margins, including an impressive EBITDA/turnover ratio, indicates French media platform Zonebourse. According to US financing firm MSCI, the company also obtains a good ESG score compared to its sector, reflecting its commitment to sustainability. The group is known for its strong financial predictability, with analysts having consistent estimates on future revenues. Historically, Moncler regularly exceeds expectations by publishing business figures above forecasts.

However, some challenges remain: earnings growth prospects lack momentum and the company's valuation is considered high, with a 2024 P/E of 25.82. In addition, revenue forecasts have been revised downwards in recent months, reflecting a slowdown in growth prospects.

Challenges and opportunities for Moncler

Manley’s arrival comes at a pivotal time for Moncler, as the company is being hit by the global slowdown in luxury spending. Still, Moncler is showing resilience: In 2024, the brand climbed to fourth place on Bernstein’s Social Media Index, buoyed by the success of its Genius event in Shanghai last October.

By integrating Manley into its management team, Moncler reinforces its ambition to consolidate its position in a competitive sector while overcoming current challenges. With a clear strategy and solid fundamentals, the company seems well positioned to meet the expectations of investors and consumers.