Monica Vinader names new CEO

Jewellery brand Monica Vinader has appointed Sebastian Picardo as chief executive officer.

The label announced the news on LinkedIn, where it confirmed the brand’s eponymous co-founder Monica Vinader will continue in an executive role as artistic director. Gaby Vinader, meanwhile, will transition into a non-executive director position.

With Picardo, Monica Vinader is set to accelerate its global reach, scale innovation and “set new standards for modern luxury jewellery”, the post added.

Picardo joins the company from Canadian department store chain Holt Renfrew, where he had served as president and CEO for over five years.

He also brings fashion-focused experience from the likes of Lane Crawford, Burberry, Net-a-Porter and Alexander McQueen, across which he has held various degrees of responsibility over the course of around 17 years.

For Monica Vinader, Picardo’s background in scaling businesses globally, while also driving digital innovation and building high performance teams, means he is "perfectly placed to guide our next phase of growth”.

Following its launch in 2008, Monica Vinader has transformed from a small start-up to an internationally-recognised jewellery business. The company now operates offices in London, Norfolk and North America, and sells via both its e-commerce site, through partnered retailers and in 13 of its own brand stores in the UK, US and Asia.