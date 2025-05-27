Moose Knuckles appoints Ellen Kinney as CEO

Canadian outwear label Moose Knuckles has named Ellen Kinney its new chief executive officer. This is according to Fashionnetwork, which said Kinney would take up the new position effective immediately.

In this role, Kinney will oversee brand operations, product development and international expansion across North America, Europe and Asia from the company’s base in Montréal.

She joins Moose Knuckles from A.L.C., where she had been president and CEO. Prior to this, she had also served in the helm position at Kendall + Kylie, and had further been EVP and chief merchant at Derek Lam International.

In a statement to the media outlet, Victor Luis, chairman of Moose Knuckles, said Kinney’s “ability to blend creativity with commercial strategy makes her the ideal CEO to lead Moose Knuckles through this continued phase of growth”.

Meanwhile, Jean-Marc Prunet, partner at private equity firm Cathay Capital, which acquired a stake in Moose Knuckles in 2019, said: “Ellen combines exceptional creative talent with a sharp understanding of today’s consumer, enabling her to make the brand even more desirable and culturally relevant.

“Her proven ability to scale premium fashion houses while honoring their DNA makes her the ideal leader to accelerate our geographic and consumer expansion.”