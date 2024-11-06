Morleys Department Stores appoints Allan Winstanley as CEO

Morleys Department Stores has appointed Allan Winstanley as their new chief executive starting January 2025.

The company said in a release that Winstanley replaces Nigel Blow, who has been CEO for the last 8 years.

Winstanley moves to the UK after having worked with Myer department stores in Australia, where he co-lead the turnaround of the business. Prior to that he worked with Sears in the US, De Bijenkorf in the Netherlands and 10 years with House of Fraser in the UK.

The company added that Winstanley started his career with M&S and his previous directorships have been with The British Fashion Council and The UK Fragrance Foundation.