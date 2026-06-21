Moschino: Loris Messina and Simone Rizzo appointed new creative directors

Appiolaza departs, making way for Messina and Rizzo. This morning, Aeffe, the parent company of Moschino, announced the appointment of Loris Messina and Simone Rizzo as the brand's new creative directors, effective immediately.

The duo, founders and creative directors of Sunnei until September 2025 (the brand is now in liquidation), will assume creative responsibility for Moschino. They will debut in September 2026 during Milan Fashion Week. The departure of their predecessor, Adrian Appiolaza, was announced by the company on Friday evening.

“We have always been struck by Franco Moschino's ability to challenge conventions through creativity while maintaining a clear and consistent voice. This is a rare quality. Moschino has always embodied this attitude as a cultural maison, guided by a strong, recognisable and radical philosophy. It uses pop as a critical tool rather than a mere aesthetic. Taking on the creative direction means embracing this legacy and projecting it into the present, reinforcing its relevance and its ability to influence the contemporary imagination,” said Messina and Rizzo in a statement.

“In the evolution of a Maison, it is essential to combine identity and innovation. Loris Messina and Simone Rizzo possess the necessary qualities to take on this challenge. They have a contemporary creative vision, a profound cultural sensitivity and the ability to construct relevant languages. We are certain that their contribution will further strengthen Moschino and support its growth in the coming years,” emphasised Massimo Ferretti, executive chairman of Aeffe SpA.