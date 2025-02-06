Moses Rashid named marketing director for Topshop after leaving The Edit Ldn

Moses Rashid, the founder of sneaker resale platform The Edit Ldn, has moved to Asos, where he has been appointed as global marketing director for the Topshop and Topman brands.

The entrepreneur confirmed the news on LinkedIn, where he said his focus will be on defining the brands’ marketing strategy, building global awareness, re-engaging with their audience and executing a plan to relaunch Topshop’s e-commerce site.

In the post, Rashid underlined the past influence of the two brands, stating that there “continues to be a lot of love” through Asos, which had acquired both Topshop and Topman in 2021 after their former owner, Arcadia Brands, collapsed into administration.

Rashid will report to Topshop and Topman MD, Michelle Wilson, who is in the process of rebuilding the brands’ presence outside of Asos, particularly through the relaunch of its e-commerce site and via new retail partners.

Topshop is currently under the joint ownership of Asos and investment firm Heartland, which snapped up a 75 percent stake in the two brands last September, raising 135 million pounds to help Asos in refinancing the business. Asos has retained specified design and distribution rights for Topman and Topshop in return for a royalty fee.

Rashid, meanwhile, announced his departure from his business The Edit Ldn last month via LinkedIn, where he thanked all those that supported the company’s journey since its founding five years ago.

In the announcement, Rashid said that since its launch, the company endured a restructuring, a major transition and eight million pounds in revenue. He concluded: “I wish the business well and will always be proud of how we disrupted the sneaker market together.”