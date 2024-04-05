Movado Group appoints Debbie Forman-Pavan as president of North America sales

Movado Group has announced the appointment of Debbie Forman-Pavan as president of North America sales.

In this role, the company said, Forman-Pavan will be responsible for leading all avenues of sales across North America, while increasing revenue growth, and continuing to support the solid foundation of the business. Forman-Pavan replaces Alan Chinich, who has announced his retirement after nineteen years with the company.

“Debbie Forman-Pavan brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of success in the luxury and contemporary accessories sector. We are confident that our iconic brands will continue to grow within North America under her leadership,” said Efraim Grinberg, chairman and CEO, Movado Group in a statement.

The company added that most recently, Forman-Pavan served as chief commercial officer for the fashion and performance division at Renfro Brands, where she managed multiple hosiery businesses, including the company’s Ralph Lauren business.

“I have always admired the renowned, iconic global watch brands under the Movado Group portfolio. I am looking forward to building upon the existing platform in place to amplify our growth across North America,” added Forman-Pavan.

Previously, she was an executive vice president of the accessories division for Global Brands Group, where she spearheaded growth and profit for global lifestyle brands including Michael Kors, Calvin Klein, Kate Spade and more. Forman-Pavan has also held a variety of leadership roles with notable companies including LVMH and Salvatore Ferragamo.