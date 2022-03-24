Movado Group taps St. John Knits CEO as new MVMT chief

Movado Group has appointed Eran Cohen as the new chief executive of US watch and accessories brand MVMT.

Cohen joins from luxury knitwear label St. John Knits, where he served as president and CEO since 2018.

In his new position, he will be based at MVMT’s headquarters in Los Angeles and will report to Behzad Soltani, the executive vice president, commercial president and chief technology officer of Movado Group.

“I look forward to working with Eran on executing against our strategic priorities for the brand, as well as developing and implementing a plan that enables MVMT to achieve its long-term goals of delivering sustainable, profitable growth,” said Movado Group chair and CEO Efraim Grinberg.

Watch specialist Movado Group also owns brands Movado, Concord, and Ebel.