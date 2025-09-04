Mulberry appoints End exec to new chief customer and digital officer role

British brand Mulberry has named Tom Burrow as its first-ever chief customer and digital officer. In the position, Burrow has been tasked with leading the company’s ongoing transformation in regards to commercial performance and consumer engagement.

Burrow confirmed his appointment in a post on LinkedIn, where he said: “Mulberry is an iconic lifestyle brand that I’ve admired for years, and I’m honoured to now be part of shaping its future.”

He joins the company from streetwear retailer End, where he had been serving as chief digital officer for over three years. Prior to this, Burrow had also held various digital and customer-centric roles at the likes of Reebok, Umbro and Adidas.

In a statement to multiple media outlets, Mulberry CEO, Andra Baldo, recognised Burrow’s “deep experience”, “having driven digital transformation and customer-centric growth at some of the world’s leading brands”.

Baldo continued: “His expertise and insight will be invaluable as we continue on our journey to reconnect with customers across our channels and get back to the Mulberry spirit.”

Mulberry embarked on its transformation plan in January 2025 after reporting a 18.3 percent drop in revenue over the 2024 festive period.

The plan focuses on a string of strategic priorities such as simplifying the business; refocusing on the US market and reshuffling international operations; ensuring more stringent cost control management; and a brand fresh, reviving Mulberry’s British identity.