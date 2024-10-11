Mulberry non-exec announces departure

Luxury label Mulberry has announced that its long-time non-executive director, Julie Gilhart, will not be seeking re-election at the next annual general meeting.

As such, Gilhart, who has come to the end of her current term, has opted to stand down as a director following the conclusion of the meeting.

In a regulatory filing, chairman of Mulberry, Chris Roberts, said: "On behalf of the board, I would like to thank Julie for her contribution to Mulberry over the past decade and we wish her well for the future."

Gilhart’s exit brings to an end her almost 10 years with Mulberry, which she joined after garnering wide-spreading experience within the fashion industry. Among such experiences, she had worked at New York department store Barneys for around 18 years.

In the release, Mulberry revealed that its next annual meeting was to come on November 19, 2024.