Murray Lambell named eBay’s new UK general manager

Online marketplace eBay has confirmed that Murray Lambell has been promoted from vice president of UK trading to the UK’s general manager.

Lambell, who has been running the UK trading team since 2017, responsible for all of eBay UK’s business to consumer and sales and operations activities, will take over from Rob Hattrell, who has been promoted to run eBay Europe.

Commenting on his new role, Lambell, said in a statement: “I am delighted to be taking over the reins at eBay UK, which is an incredibly exciting business in normal times, and is proving to be an even more significant business in this developing ‘new normal’.

"I am grateful to have worked so closely with Rob over the years, and while together we have built some great momentum and delivered real change for our buyers and sellers alike, I know that we have much more to do. I am hugely energised by the opportunities and challenges that inevitably lie ahead, and look forward to steering eBay UK through an exciting period of change and growth.”

The UK and European management changes are effective immediately and take place five months after the arrival of eBay Inc’s new global chief executive, Jamie Iannone, who is focused on delivering a “tech-led reimagination” of eBay, to drive the company forward as it celebrates its 25th anniversary this year.

Rob Hattrell, head of eBay Europe, added: “It is abundantly clear to me that Murray is the natural successor to lead the eBay UK business. Not just because he has the experience, credentials, authority and drive to do so. But also because he has a proven passion for our customers, users, colleagues and industry.

“I am thrilled to be able to continue working alongside him and the wider UK team as I move on to my new European role, and look forward to delivering on the responsibility we have to our millions of buyers and sellers on eBay across our markets.”

eBay has 182 million active buyers around the world, and in the UK, the online marketplace serves 27 million Brits a month.