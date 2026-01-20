Myntra and Raymond Lifestyle announce key leadership appointments

In a significant shake-up within India’s fashion retail landscape, industry giants Myntra and Raymond Lifestyle have made high-profile leadership appointments, drawing seasoned talent from top competitors to spearhead their next phases of growth.

Raymond Lifestyle has fortified its leadership ranks by appointing two industry veterans, Thomas Varghese and Satyaki Ghosh, as the company prepares for its upcoming centenary. Thomas Varghese, a veteran of the Aditya Birla Group with over four decades of experience, joins as advisor to the chairman and managing director. His role is designed to be catalytic, focusing on strategic reviews and mentoring the leadership team while leveraging his deep background in high-volume retail and supply chain management.

Simultaneously, Satyaki Ghosh has been named to lead Raymond Lifestyle, filling a vacancy that had been open since April 2025. Ghosh previously served as CEO of the cellulosic fashion yarn business at Grasim Industries, where he managed global partnerships with brands like Inditex and H&M. His diverse background across FMCG and brand-led businesses is expected to drive execution across Raymond’s vast network of over 1,600 stores.

Mirroring this aggressive talent acquisition strategy, Myntra has reportedly roped in senior executives from rival organizations to navigate the increasingly digital-first retail environment. The platform has roped in Ritesh Mishra as senior vice president, where he will head category and revenue. Mishra brings a wealth of experience from the brick-and-mortar sector, joining from the prominent departmental store chain Lifestyle India, where he served as deputy chief executive officer.