Mytheresa nominates Richemont CFO Burkhart Grund to supervisory board

Mytheresa has announced the appointment of Burkhart Grund, chief financial officer of Richemont, as a new supervisory board member, following the completion of its acquisition of YNAP.

“We are pleased to welcome Burkhart Grund, a highly experienced financial expert, to our board,” said Nora Aufreiter, chair of the supervisory board of Mytheresa. “His appointment expands the board to eight members, with one seat nominated by Richemont.”

On October 7, 2024, Mytheresa and Richemont signed an agreement for the former to acquire YNAP, featuring the Net-A-Porter, Mr Porter, Yoox and The Outnet brands, to create a global, multi-brand digital luxury group. As part of the transaction, Richemont has the right to nominate an individual for election to the supervisory board.

The company said in a statement that Burkhart Grund started his Richemont career in 2000 as CFO of Montblanc in France, before becoming CFO of Van Cleef & Arpels and later group deputy finance director before his appointment to the senior executive committee as group CFO in 2017.

Grund is a graduate in business administration of Georgia Southern University, US and completed his graduate studies in international finance at Münster University, Germany.