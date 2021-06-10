N Brown appoints non-exec director

British fashion group N Brown has appointed Dominic Platt as an independent non-executive director.

Platt is currently the chief financial officer of financial services company BGL, a position he’s held since 2016.

Prior to joining BGL, he spent five years at electrical retailing company Darty where he was group finance director and managing director of international businesses.

At N Brown, Platt will chair the group's audit and risk committee, a role that Vicky Mitchell has assumed in an interim capacity since March 31.