N Brown appoints Vicky Mitchell as Non-Executive Director

N Brown Group plc has announced the appointment of Vicky Mitchell as a Non-Executive Director with immediate effect. The company said in a statement that Mitchell will chair the group’s financial services board committee in addition to becoming a member of the audit and risk committee.

Mitchell, the company added, brings over 20 years of consumer finance experience to the board; formerly chief operating officer of Capital One (Europe) plc, she was one of the original executives of Capital One in the UK, previously holding the positions of chief risk officer and chief legal counsel.

Mitchell is currently a Non-Executive Director and Chair of the risk committee of Lookers plc. She is also a Non-Executive Director of West Bromwich Building Society where she sits on both the risk and audit committees, as well as representing the non-executive directors on the IT and transformation change committee. During her time at Capital One, Mitchell also served on the board of the UK Cards Association.

Picture credit:Jacamo lookbook via PR Shots