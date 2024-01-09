N Brown names Clare Empson as director of supply chain

N Brown Group has appointed Clare Empson as the new director of supply chain. She will commence her new role on January 15, 2024 and will report directly to N Brown’s Group CEO, Steve Johnson.

Commenting on Empson’s appointment, Johnson said: “I’m delighted to be strengthening our senior team with Clare’s appointment. Clare joins at an exciting time in our transformation and her expertise will help us further deliver a first-class customer service proposition.”

The company said in a statement that this appointment is in line with existing succession plans for the group’s current director of supply chain, Phil Barnes, who confirmed last year that he will retire in the spring.

Empson, the company added, will join the N Brown executive board, holding responsibility for operations, distribution, workplace, engineering and facilities, health and safety, supply chain MI, solutions and logistics transformation. With a focus on the customer journey, Empson will be responsible for ensuring N Brown’s customers are provided an outstanding customer service proposition through its supply chain operations.

“As the director of supply chain, I’m looking forward to playing a part in ensuring that N Brown’s customers receive an outstanding end-to-end shopping experience,” added Empson.

Empson has an extensive range of experience across the retail sector over the past 25-years, and in leading global retail operations. She was most recently director of operations at Ted Baker, where she also held senior roles within its retail and transformation areas during her time there.