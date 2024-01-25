N Brown names Natalie Rogers as chief people officer

N Brown Group has appointed Natalie Rogers as the new chief people officer.

She will commence her new role on February 1, 2024 and will join the N Brown executive board, reporting directly to N Brown’s Group CEO, Steve Johnson.

Commenting on Rogers appointment as chief people officer, Johnson said in a statement: “Natalie’s expertise will help continue our group-wide agile transformation and ensure N Brown remains a great place to work.”

Rogers, the company said, will lead the people function and team, with a focus on fully embedding the group’s agile operating model as it continues an enterprise wide agile transformation across all relevant colleagues.

Rogers brings with her more than 25 years of extensive cross-sector experience - including digital, tech and financial services - in a breadth of HR disciplines covering organisational culture, employee relations, leadership development, reward and organisational design.

“I look forward to working with Steve and the executive team to build on the company's continued success, and championing a dynamic, supportive workplace culture that empowers our talented colleagues,” added Rogers.

Most recently, she supported the delivery of key strategic and complex business and culture transformation programmes as chief people officer at Moonpig.com and Unum UK. Prior to this Rogers held a number of senior strategic roles at Canada Life and LV= insurers.