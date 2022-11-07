N Brown taps new director of design

British fashion retail group N Brown, which owns brands Simply Be, JD Williams, and Jacamo, has named Helen Low as its new director of design.

Low will take up the new position on November 21, and joins from British fashion group Joules where she is currently head of design.

Earlier in her career, Low held a number of senior design positions at other high street retailers including Next, Marks & Spencer, Debenhams, and George at Asda.

“I am excited to be joining a business with such a distinct and inclusive portfolio of well-loved brands,” Low said in a release.

“As N Brown looks to increase its own-designed product, I am looking forward to working with the team to enhance its product offer, with a focus on our customers’ love for value and fit,” she said.

In her new position, Low will be tasked with driving a more distinct customer proposition across the group’s brands “by creating a clearly defined product handwriting”.

Low succeeds current design director Neil Hendy, who announced earlier this year he would be leaving the business.

Sarah Welsh, CEO of retail at N Brown, said Low will bring “a huge amount of passion and expertise to N Brown”.

Welsh continued: “She has a wealth of design, innovation and strategy experience from across the fashion industry and will instantly become a valued member of our team.

“She joins us at a really exciting time for the business as we continue to elevate our fashion proposition through our differentiated brand portfolio to make our customers look and feel amazing.”