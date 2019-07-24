Nancy Green to join Old Navy as President and Chief Creative Officer

Gap Inc. has announced that Nancy Green, who currently leads the Athleta brand, will shift in early August to a newly created role as President and Chief Creative Officer of Old Navy. In this new role, the company said, Nancy will lead Old Navy’s design, production, merchandising and marketing functions, and will report to Sonia Syngal, President and CEO of Old Navy. The company added that while a search is underway for Athleta’s next president, for now the brand’s leadership team will report to Gap Inc. Chief Executive Officer Art Peck.

“Nancy’s ability to drive growth is demonstrated by Athleta’s success. Under her leadership, the brand more than doubled sales with operating margin expansion due to a robust omni business fuelled by a clear brand vision woven throughout product and experiences. Our expectation is for Athleta to reach 1 billion dollars in sales in 2020,” said Peck in a statement.

Gap further said that Green has over thirty years of retail leadership experience, with a demonstrated track record leading high growth businesses with breakthrough product and marketing. Prior to joining Athleta in 2013, Green served as EVP and chief creative officer at Old Navy, leading the merchandising, design and production teams. Green also served as interim co-leader of Old Navy in 2012.

“As we chart the course for Old Navy’s future, I look forward to Nancy injecting new ideas centred on fun, family, fashion and value that will further enable us to democratize style for our millions of customers around the world,” added Syngal.

Picture:Nancy Green via Gap media centre