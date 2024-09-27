Naomi Campbell banned from overseeing charities

British supermodel Naomi Campbell (54) is no longer allowed to head any charitable organisation in England and Wales for five years. This was decided by the British authority Charity Commission after an inspection of Campbell's fundraising organisation Fashion for Relief.

Campbell and two other former board members were accused of misconduct and mismanagement of donations. For example, the model is said to have stayed in a luxury hotel in Cannes for three nights at the organisation's expense at a cost of 9,400 euros and to have used spa treatments and room service worth more than 7,900 euros.

Only a small part of the donations were passed on

In addition, no minutes of meetings and decisions were kept, as required for non-profit organisations. An imposed action plan was not implemented. Annual accounts and reports required by law were submitted late, the report continued.

Fashion for Relief's goal was to alleviate poverty and promote health and education by providing grants to other organisations raised at fashion events in London, Cannes and other locations.

But the organisation only gave a small portion of the proceeds to charity, the authority found. Of the income of 4.8 million pounds, almost 4.6 million were incurred in expenses. Fashion for Relief has since been dissolved, the report said. (DPA)