Natural Life announces first brand ambassador

Apparel and gifting brand Natural Life has announced Kat Stickler as its first brand ambassador.

Stickler, who rose to fame due to her relatable and comedic videos on TikTok, has over 10 million followers across her social media platforms. The ambassadorship began in September 2021, and will continue into 2022.

“Beyond humbled to have spent the last few days with my @naturalfam,” wrote Stickler in an Instagram post dedicated to her visit to the Natural Life corporate office. “I can’t get over the people who work there and make it all possible.”

Natural Life, which began 25 years ago, has evolved into an international lifestyle brand.

“We fell in love with Kat, along with everyone else, watching her wholesome and funny personality on TikTok,” said Patti Hughes, Natural Life founder and CEO. “Partnering with girls and women who embody our brand mantra feels great…and definitely more fun and inspiring.”