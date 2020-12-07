Neiman Marcus Group appoints new board member

US luxury retailer Neiman Marcus has appointed Paul Brown as a non-executive chair of its board of directors, effective 7 December.

Brown is co-founder and CEO of US restaurant group Inspire Brands and has held various other leadership roles over the past 20 years at companies such as Hilton, Expedia, McKinsey and Company, and Boston Consulting Group.

In September, Neiman Marcus emerged from bankruptcy court after filing for Chapter 11 earlier in the year.

Group CEO Geoffroy van Raemdonck said Brown’s experience leading transformation and innovation for consumer-driven companies “will deliver incredible value for Neiman Marcus Group as we build on our strong foundation and accelerate our strategy to become the preeminent luxury customer platform”.

Brown commented: “I am honored to join as Chair of the Neiman Marcus Group Board of Directors. Neiman Marcus Group brands are poised for a strong future, and I'm excited to join the Board at this important moment in time as the company sets its sights on being the preeminent luxury customer platform. I'm looking forward to working with the Board and leadership team to help realize this vision.”