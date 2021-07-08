Neiman Marcus Group appoints new chief legal officer

US luxury retail group Neiman Marcus has named Hannah Kim as its new chief legal officer, corporate secretary, chief compliance officer and a member of its executive team.

In her new role, which begins on July 26, Kim will oversee Legal and Compliance for the group to promote and protect its overall business strategy, Neiman Marcus said in a release.

“It is an honor to join Neiman Marcus Group at this pivotal time of ongoing growth and transformation,” Kim commented. “I'm excited to be a part of how we bring innovative and luxurious experiences to our customers.”

Kim most recently worked as chief legal officer at Energizer Holdings, where she was in charge of legal, compliance, ethics, regulatory, and government affairs, and has also held senior roles at Bank of America and Lowe's Companies.

“We are thrilled to welcome Hannah to NMG as we build momentum on our integrated luxury retail strategy,” said CEO Geoffroy van Raemdonck. “Hannah has proven herself a trusted and valued legal partner, helping to establish innovative solutions for consumer-focused companies. She brings extensive corporate law experience from leading brands and will help us accelerate our journey.”