New Balance appoints Teddy Santis as creative director

Global sneaker and apparel retailer New Balance has announced Teddy Santis as the creative director for New Balance Made in the USA.

Santis is the founder of New York-based fashion label Aimé Leon Dore and becomes the latest high-profile designer to take on a long-term position with a sneaker brand.

Santis’ first collection as creative director is expected to drop in early 2022.

“I was drawn to New Balance for the way it has built a business founded on values such as integrity and authenticity, rather than passing hype,” stated Santis in a press release.

“I see a tremendous opportunity to tell authentic stories with real people at the forefront, creating global campaigns that connect our core values with the world.”

Made in the USA

New Balance Made in USA collections focus on using a minimum of 70 percent domestic materials manufactured in America and features sneaker cult-favorite styles like the 990 and the 997.

“Made in USA is New Balance’s ultimate differentiator and the lifeblood of our brand’s authenticity in global style; it is most literally, the physical manifestation of what makes our brand unique,” stated Chris Davis, chief marketing officer at New Balance.

“In collaborating with Teddy’s inspirational vision, we have the opportunity to transcend the norms of the athletic industry and elevate the next generation of premium global product.”

Teddy Santis