New Balance names Ger Wright as VP sales EMEA

Ger Wright has been appointed as New Balance’s vice president sales for the EMEA region. The executive announced her new position on LinkedIn, where she said she was “energised to be back in a brand leadership role”.

Wright added that in the role she will work “alongside the team to capitalise on the momentum New Balance is creating and to take our EMEA business to new heights, realising New Balance’s amazing ambitions”.

Wright comes to the brand with already extensive experience in the sportswear category. Between 2022 and 2025, she served as the managing director for Frasers Group’s Sports division, during which time she was tasked with repositioning Sports Direct in the premium sector and developing a three-year strategy for the retailer.

Prior to this, Wright had been with Nike for over 14 and a half years, holding roles of increasing responsibility. Most recently, after moving from positions largely dedicated to sales, she was VP general manager, merchandising, marketplace EMEA.

Wright is also the founding member of Global Game Shapers, a network for women leaders in the sporting goods industry that was launched in January 2025.

Her appointment at New Balance potentially points to a renewed focus on the EMEA market for the sportswear giant. Last year, the company rolled out a new retail concept at its reopened London flagship store and across other European regions, embodying a premium experience that intends to sit at the intersection of sport and culture.