New CMO for fashion brand Isabel Marant
French fashion brand Isabel Marant has appointed Sophie Condroyer as its new chief marketing officer. The brand announced the appointment through a press release.
Condroyer has over 17 years of experience in the fashion and luxury industries. She has worked at Louis Vuitton, Saint Laurent and Chloé. In her new role at Isabel Marant, she will be responsible for the global communications and marketing strategy.
"This new chapter reflects the fashion house's ambition to have a global and better-integrated approach to its communications strategy," the press release stated.
Condroyer is not the only newcomer to the brand's marketing team. Jean-Philippe Abautret has been appointed as senior vice president global communications. In this role, he will be responsible for press and celebrity relations, social media strategy and managing creative talent.
This article was translated to English using an AI tool.
