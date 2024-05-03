New Era Cap names Dao-Yi Chow as creative director

New Era Cap has announced the appointment of American fashion designer Dao-Yi Chow to vice president and creative director for the brand.

As a part of his new role, the company said that Chow will oversee the creation and development of the brand’s first namesake apparel line called Brand New Era. With the unveiling of Brand New Era, set for later this year, the company added, Chow's creative vision will serve as a catalyst for the brand’s next chapter into apparel, headwear, and accessories through a culture led lens.

"Dao-Yi's unparalleled creativity and passion for sportswear makes him the perfect fit to lead our brand to the next level of product evolution," said Jim Grundtisch, president, Global Brand.

Chow’s immediate focus will be on leading design, while also overseeing merchandising and marketing to introduce the brand to the North American and global markets.

“It is truly a full-circle moment, not only is New Era my cap of choice, but it was also the foundation of the headwear partnership for Public School at the time we launched our ‘We Need Leaders’ campaign. To be back with the team is exciting and I’m looking forward to introducing Brand New Era apparel to the world,” added Dao-Yi Chow.