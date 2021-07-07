New fashion director at Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis and Warehouse

Boohoo has named Lizzie Dawson as the new fashion director for its Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis and Warehouse brands.

Dawson previously spent four months as a global creative design director consultant at Topshop and Topman, and before that spent more than five years at Urban Outfitters, most recently as design director.

Karen Millen, Coast, and Oasis and Warehouse managing director Jane Eskriett said in a release: “I am delighted that the extremely talented Lizzie Dawson has joined our team. Over the last two years, we have attracted some of the best creative and design talent in the business and their collective efforts have helped us to rebuild four successful brands.

“As the boohoo group ownership of Karen Millen and Coast approaches the two-year mark and we celebrate the one year anniversary of Warehouse and Oasis, Lizzie’s expertise and experience will help us to accelerate our journey to disrupt the mid-market fashion sector, creating beautiful products at affordable prices”

Online giant Boohoo bought the Karen Millen and Coast brands in 2019 before snapping up Oasis and Warehouse a year later.