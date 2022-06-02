New Frasers Group CEO announces top team appointments

The new chief executive of Frasers Group has announced a number of new changes to the British retailer’s executive team to “accelerate the group’s strategy” following his appointment last year.

“I’m now five weeks into my role as chief executive, and as part of my commitment, I’ll be bringing the right people on board, to lead Frasers Group into the future and build on our strong foundations,” Murray said in a LinkedIn post Wednesday.

Murray, who succeeded founder Mike Ashley as CEO in 2021, announced that Nike veteran Ger Wright is joining the group as the new managing director of its Sports division.

Wright spent 16 years at the US sportswear giant, most recently serving as vice president and general manager of its merchandising marketplace for the EMEA region from August 2018 to January 2021.

Frasers CEO shakes up EXEC team

Additionally, David Epstein has been named as new managing director of the group’s Premium and Luxury division. David has been at the group for the past seven years, and served as managing director of House of Fraser between December 2019 and June 2022.

Frasers Group, whose portfolio includes Flannels, Sports Direct, House of Fraser, and Jack Wills, has been focusing heavily on its elevation strategy in recent years as it looks to reposition itself towards a more upmarket segment.

The group also appointed Beckie Stanion as chief marketing officer. She has held the same role at Sports Direct since February 2020.

On Wednesday, Frasers Group announced it had bought fast fashion retailer Missguided for 20 million pounds just a day after it fell into administration.

Acquisition hungry Frasers Group said Missguided will continue to operate as a standalone business within the group.

CEO Murray said Wednesday: “We are delighted to secure a long-term future for Missguided, which will benefit from the strength and scale of Frasers Group's platform and our operational excellence.

“Missguided's digital-first approach to the latest trends in women's fashion will bring additional expertise to the wider Frasers Group.”