New Look appoints first chief technology officer

New Look has announced the appointment of Ed Alford to the newly created role of chief technology officer.

In his new position, Alford will be tasked with driving the British fashion retailer’s omnichannel strategy, and will be responsible for the company’s technology investment, engineering and IT functions.

New Look said the appointment represented a “significant step forward” in the company’s ongoing investment in its omnichannel strategy.

Alford is a senior executive with over 20 years of international experience in technology. He joins New Look from multinational oil and gas company BP where he most recently held the position of vice president and chief information officer, digital transformation.

He now joins New Look’s executive team comprised of CEO Nigel Oddy, chief financial officer Richard Collyer, chief customer officer Clare Dobbie, and chief commercial officer Helen Connolly.

Prior to BP, Alford spent over a decade at consultancy company Accenture where he focused on executing strategic transformation.

“I am delighted to welcome Ed to New Look. He brings a wealth of highly relevant experience and expertise, and will be a valuable addition as we continue to drive forward our omnichannel strategy,” said CEO Nigel Oddy in a release.

“As stores begin to reopen in the UK, we look ahead with measured optimism. We will continue to invest prudently and remain resolutely focused on delivering our strategy and enhancing our position as one of the UK’s leading omnichannel womenswear retailers.”

Alford commented: “I am excited to be joining such an established and well-loved brand. Looking ahead, there is a significant opportunity to further strengthen New Look’s digital and omnichannel capabilities and I look forward to working with Nigel and the wider team to help drive that strategic priority forward.”