New style and product development director of the Marcolin Group

Italian eyewear company, the Marcolin Group, has announced the appointment of Alessandro Beccarini as style and product development director.

Beccarini has had previous experience in the eyewear industry and has worked in luxury international companies including Luxottica and Prada. His new role involves the management and development of various eyewear products and collections, responsibilities in terms of design and creativity, license management and monitoring industry trends, according to a statement.

The company's portfolio includes: Adidas Originals, Adidas Sport, Atelier Swarovski, Bally, Barton Perreira, BMW, Candie's, Covergirl, Dsquared2, GANT, GCDS, Guess, Emilio Pucci, Ermenegildo Zegna, Harley-Davidson, Kenneth Cole, Longines, Marcolin and Web, Marciano, Max & Co., Diesel, Moncler, Omega, Rampage, Skechers, Sportmax, Swarovski, Timberland, Tod's, Tom Ford, Victoria's Secret, Victoria's Secret Pink and Viva.

In 2019, the company sold nearly 14 million frames, and in 2018 the company sold about 14.6 million eyeglasses.