New Vice President, General Manager for Vans EMEA

VF Corporation has announced the appointment of Stefano Saccone to the role of Vice President, General Manager for the brand Vans in the EMEA region, effective April 1, 2019. He is replacing Jan van Leeuwen, who moved to the position of Vice President, General Manager EMEA for The North Face in November.

“As a diverse region comprising 40 unique countries, EMEA remains a key growth area for Vans”, said Martino Scabbia Guerrini, Group President EMEA at VF Corporation in a statement. “Stefano’s deep knowledge of the region and market expertise put him in a strong position to drive the future prosperity of the brand and deliver on the expectations we have for Vans and VF throughout EMEA”.

With more than 20 years of experience in sales, marketing, merchandising and brand leadership, Saccone joined VF in 2012 as Vice President Sales & Marketing for the Napapijri brand, also focusing on the EMEA region. His most recent position within the company was Vice President, General Manager for the brand Eastpak. Prior to joining VF, Saccone held senior roles in apparel companies such as Ralph Lauren, Nike and Ermenegildo Zegna. Saccone will be based in the company’s international headquarters in Stabilo, Switzerland.

“It’s an incredibly exciting time to join Vans,” commented Saccone in the same statement. “As the brand recently announced its intention to grow global revenue to $5 billion by fiscal year 2023, I look forward to helping Vans meet this goal”.

Picture: courtesy of VF Corporation