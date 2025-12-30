New Year Honours 2026: Scamp & Dude founder awarded OBE

Jo Tutchener Sharp, the founder of Scamp & Dude, has been awarded an OBE as part of the King’s 2026 New Year Honours, recognising her services to fashion and charity.

Sharp, who also serves as the brand’s chief executive officer, expressed her excitement over the honour on LinkedIn, where she dedicated the recognition to the Scamp & Dude team, her family and the brand’s community.

Here, she highlighted some achievements made by the brand during its lifespan, including the donation of 80,000 Super Scarves to women undergoing chemotherapy, the donation of 10,000 Superhero Sleep Bunnies to children and four million pounds in cash and product donations.

“Almost 10 years to the day that I had brain surgery (which inspired the creation of Scamp & Dude), it’s a very special moment to receive such recognition,” Sharp added. “Thank you to everyone who has supported me and Scamp & Dude over the past 10 years.”