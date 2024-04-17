NewStore names Mike DeSimone as CEO

NewStore, a mobile-first unified commerce platform for global retail brands, has appointed Mike DeSimone as CEO.

The company said in a release that NewStore founder Stephan Schambach will remain chairman of the board, while DeSimone will leverage his extensive experience scaling commerce technology businesses to accelerate the company's growth.

"Our unique ability to deliver seamless omnichannel experiences worldwide sets us apart. Mike's expertise will be instrumental in enhancing the company's operations and offerings, ensuring our solutions, like our award-winning omnichannel POS, evolve in line with the always-changing demands of the retail market," said Schambach.

The company added that DeSimone joins NewStore with more than two decades of experience leading high-growth commerce technology companies. At ShopKeep, he guided the POS provider through its acquisition by Lightspeed. Before that, as the CEO of Borderfree, he led the e-commerce platform from startup to public entity and eventual acquisition.

"Stepping in as CEO at this pivotal point for NewStore presents an exciting opportunity to push the boundaries of retail technology, particularly for global enterprise retailers," added DeSimone.