Next appoints Venetia Butterfield as independent non-executive director

Venetia Butterfield will be joining Next as an independent non-executive director with effect from April 2, 2024.

Upon appointment, Butterfield will become a member of the nomination, audit and remuneration committees.

Next said in a statement that Butterfield is managing director of Cornerstone, the largest adult division of Penguin Random House. Previously, she was publisher of Penguin General and managed the Viking, Penguin business and Penguin Life imprints.

Butterfield, the company added, brings to the board her experience as an accomplished business leader and experienced marketing professional.

“Her successful leadership of an independent business within a larger conglomerate will be particularly helpful as Next steadily increases the number of businesses it takes on within the group through its Total Platform initiatives,” Next said.

Butterfield is on the board of Governors of the Southbank Centre and was also vice chair of Governors for West London Free School Primary and Earl's Court Free School.