Nichelle Sanders joins Highsnobiety as North America general manager

Highsnobiety, the media pioneer who since 2005 has appointed Nichelle Sanders as executive vice president, North America general manager.

Sanders, the company said in a statement, will be based in Highsnobiety’s New York City office, where she will drive strategic initiatives, cultivate and deliver key client partnerships, and oversee the US business effective immediately.

“Highsnobiety sits at the intersection of my passion for creativity, commerce and culture, and my background in ushering successful creative work. I look forward to bringing our capabilities as a cultural consultancy and creative studio to pioneering brands that are seeking to future-proof their business and build credibility in culture,” said Sanders.

Highsnobiety taps Sanders from a robust history in brand marketing - most recently serving as managing director for Mojo Supermarket with previous tenures at R/GA and Virtue, the creative agency arm of the publishing platform, Vice.

“We firmly believe that Nichelle’s vision, her leadership skills, and profound understanding of the market make her the ideal candidate for Highsnobiety’s next chapter in the US, and continuing to propel Highsnobiety as the leading marketing partner and media platform among the fashion, art and creative communities across the globe,” added Highsnobiety founder David Fischer.

The company added that her work has created impact across some of the most recognized brands in the world, from consumer goods and services including Nike, Maybelline, Old Navy, Meta, and Target, to such luxury properties as Estée Lauder, Shiseido, Beam Suntory, Hendricks Gin, Netjets and Nespresso.

Sanders also served as the head of marketing & strategy for Afropunk and marketing lead for Bluhammock Music, a record label she helped launch under Sony Music.