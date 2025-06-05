Nick Weatherhill appointed CEO of Better Cotton

Better Cotton has announced a change in leadership, with Nick Weatherhill stepping in as Chief Executive Officer, succeeding Alan McClay, who officially announced his departure in December 2024 after a decade at the helm.

McClay, who led the organisation for ten years, will remain active within Better Cotton through June 2025 to support a smooth leadership transition. His tenure was marked by significant progress in advancing sustainability standards across the global cotton industry.

Weatherhill brings a wealth of experience to the role, having previously worked with the International Cocoa Initiative and the European Commission, as well as serving as a consultant for various international organisations.

“Better Cotton is the most important benchmark for sustainability in the cotton industry—a position that makes its work vital for the entire sector, today and in the years to come,” Weatherhill said in a statement. “I look forward to leading the organisation at a time when it is increasing its impact on cotton quality and on the livelihoods of millions of farmers and workers worldwide, building on the fantastic work that Alan has done over the past ten years.”