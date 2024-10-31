Nike announces changes to its senior leadership team

Nike has announced that Ann Miller, a leader with nearly 18 years of experience at Nike and currently executive vice president, chief legal officer, will assume the role of executive vice president, global sports marketing. Miller succeeds John Slusher, who will retire from the company later this year after 26 years with the company.

“Ann possesses a unique blend of athlete mindset, deep legal expertise, and exceptional leadership. Her appointment is a testament to the value she brings to Nike,” said Elliott Hill, president & CEO, Nike, Inc in a statement.

The company added that a former college basketball player and key member of Nike’s senior leadership team, Miller will continue to report to Hill. She will lead and grow the company's athlete, league, and federation portfolio, while driving end-to-end integration of athletes across innovation, product, and storytelling.

With Miller’s appointment, Nike further said, Rob Leinwand, currently vice president, deputy general counsel, will succeed Miller as executive vice president, chief legal officer. A seasoned lawyer with a proven track record, Leinwand joined Nike in 2004 and has led numerous teams across the legal function. He will report to Hill and become a member of the senior leadership team.

“Rob is an exceptional lawyer and a trusted advisor who has consistently demonstrated excellence in his work for Nike. I'm thrilled to welcome him to our senior leadership team, where his expertise will be invaluable in driving our business forward,” added Hill.

As the company continues to prioritise speed and efficiency, Venkatesh Alagirisamy, chief supply chain officer, and 18-year Nike veteran, will also now report directly to Hill and become a member of the senior team.