Nike has announced a number of executive appointments including John Hoke as chief innovation officer, Martin Lotti as chief design officer, Nicole Hubbard Graham as chief marketing officer and Muge Erdirik Dogan as chief technology officer (CTO).

“Innovation, design, and storytelling have always been the heart and soul of Nike. These leadership changes enable us to further our unparalleled innovation, product, design, and storytelling to reimagine sport for the next generation of athletes,” said Heidi O’Neill, president, consumer, product and brand, Nike.

Nike announces leadership changes

Hoke, a 30-year Nike veteran, the company said in a statement, who most recently served as the company’s first chief design officer, will partner with Tom Clarke, president, innovation, Nike to amplify and accelerate Nike’s innovation strategy and distinction.

Succeeding Hoke as chief design officer, will be 26-year Nike designer Martin Lotti. The company added that with decades of expertise and leadership at Nike, Lotti assumes Nike’s top design role after most recently serving as chief design officer for the Jordan brand. In his new role, Lotti will oversee all aspects of Nike design, from footwear and apparel to brand and retail concepts.

Nike appoints new chief of marketing and chief technology officer

Additionally, the company said, industry leader Nicole Hubbard Graham will become the company’s new chief marketing officer, effective January 2, 2024. Graham, a former 18-year Nike veteran, will lead the global brand marketing team and oversee all aspects of marketing. Previously at Nike, she held various global marketing leadership roles across the business and geographies. Most recently, she was co-founder of Adopt, a minority-owned company and creative agency.

Graham succeeds Dirk-Jan “DJ” van Hameren, who, after a 31 year-long career with Nike, has decided to retire next summer. A former Olympian, van Hameren, the company added, has been a visionary leader at the cornerstone of Nike’s global brand storytelling and his leadership propelled the business over three decades.

Muge Erdirik Dogan’s role, effective November 27, 2023, Nike said, will deliver technology innovation to accelerate the company’s bold growth plans. Dogan will be on the executive leadership team and report to John Donahoe, president & CEO, Nike, Inc.

Dogan joins Nike from Amazon, where she most recently served as the president of Amazon Fashion, leading the business, technology, science, product and operations teams. Previously, she held leadership positions across Amazon, including vice president for Last Mile Delivery and general manager of Beauty and Baby for North America.