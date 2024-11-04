Nike appoints fifth DEI exec in four years

Sportswear giant Nike has named Kizmet Mills its new diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) chief, making her the fifth individual to take on this role since 2020.

This is according to Footwear News, which reported that Mills was to be the successor of James Loduca, who had revealed his exit from Nike via a LinkedIn post last week.

Here, Loduca said that he was proud of all the team has accomplished, including “accelerating accessibility, building a globally inclusive and regionally relevant practice of DEI, and doubling down on our Employee Networks”.

Loduca said he was stepping down following a two-year tenure to be closer to his family, who have “needed more of me lately”, he noted in the post.

Nike, meanwhile, confirmed its new appointment to Footwear News, in a statement reading: “At Nike, we strive to be leaders in fostering a strong culture of belonging and believe that the work of our Diversity, Equity and Inclusion team is critical to helping us achieve this mission.

“Having held senior leadership roles within the company for more than eight years, Kizmet is well positioned to continue advancing Nike’s goals of championing all athletes.”

Mills has already been with Nike for almost nine years, initially joining the company as director of global university relations, with this latest shift being a promotion.

Prior to the sportswear giant, Mills had served as senior programme manager, university relations, for The Coca-Cola Company.