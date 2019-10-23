Nike CEO Mark Parker to step down in 2020

The Board of Directors of Nike, Inc. has announced that John Donahoe will be appointed as the company’s new President and Chief Executive Officer, effective January 13, 2020 and at the same time, current CEO Mark Parker, who has held the position since 2006 and Chairman, President & CEO since 2016, will become Executive Chairman and continue to lead the board of directors.

“This is an exciting time for Nike where we see brand strength and momentum throughout the world and great opportunity for future growth,” said Parker in a statement, adding, “John’s expertise in digital commerce, technology, global strategy and leadership combined with his strong relationship with the brand, make him ideally suited to accelerate our digital transformation and to build on the positive impact of our Consumer Direct Offense. I look forward to continuing to lead the board as Executive Chairman, as well as partnering closely with John and the management team to help him transition to his new role.”

John Donahoe to assume CEO role at Nike

Donahoe is the current President and CEO of ServiceNow, Inc. and also serves on its board of directors. He is Chairman of PayPal Holdings, Inc. From 2008 through 2015, he was president and CEO of eBay, Inc. and previously was the CEO and worldwide managing director of Bain & Co. from 1999 to 2005, and a managing director from 1992 to 1999.

“It is an honor to become President and CEO of this amazing, innovative company, and to join the more than 76,000 talented and passionate employees dedicated to serving athletes. Over the last five years, I’ve been proud to be connected to Nike through my role on the board and now look forward to being a full-time member of the team, working even more closely with Mark, building on Nike’s success and seizing the opportunities ahead,” added Donahoe.

According to the Nike website, Parker has been with Nike since 1979 with primary responsibilities in product research, design and development, marketing, and brand management. He was appointed president of the Nike Brand in 2001, vice president of Global Footwear in 1998, general manager in 1993, corporate vice president in 1989, and divisional vice president in charge of product development in 1987. He is also a member of the board of directors of The Walt Disney Company.

Picture:Nike newsroom