Nike names Tom Peddie as GM North America

Nike has appointed Tom Peddie as vice president, general manager of North America, succeeding Scott Uzzell, who has decided to leave the business. Peddie’s role will be effective October 21, 2024.

“No one is more qualified to lead North America’s next stage of strategic growth, grounded in sport. Importantly, Tom’s outstanding relationships with our retailers and deep experience developing an integrated marketplace will be critical to accelerating our future success,” said Craig Williams, president, geographies and marketplace.

The company said Peddie will lead all aspects of Nike’s North America Geography, including direct, sales, marketing, digital, consumer construct and territories, among others.

He recently returned to Nike as VP, marketplace partners after a 30-year Nike career spanning global sales, before becoming the GM of emerging markets, and then leading the North America Geography.