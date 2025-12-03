Nike overhauls executive team to streamline operations

Nike, Inc. announced a series of major senior leadership changes aimed at streamlining operations, accelerating decision-making and strengthening the company’s connection to consumers and athletes.

In a note to employees, president and CEO Elliott Hill said the restructuring is designed to “remove layers” and position Nike to operate as a more agile, tech-enabled organization.

At the center of the changes is the creation of a new role—EVP and chief operating officer—effective December 8. Venkatesh Alagirisamy (“Venky”), a nearly 20-year Nike veteran and currently chief supply chain Officer, will assume the position. In addition to leading supply chain, planning, operations, manufacturing and sustainability, Alagirisamy will now oversee technology, connecting the company’s digital capabilities end-to-end across product creation, planning, production and distribution. The move integrates technology more deeply into Nike’s core sport strategy and eliminates the role of EVP, chief technology officer. As a result, Dr. Muge Dogan will depart the company.

In another major shift, the senior leaders of Nike’s four global geographies—Angela Dong (Greater China), Carl Grebert (EMEA), Tom Peddie (North America) and Cathy Sparks (APLA)—will join the senior leadership team, reporting directly to Hill. The decision is intended to bring leadership closer to consumers worldwide and accelerate execution across markets. With this change, Nike will eliminate the position of EVP, chief commercial officer, currently held by Craig Williams, who will leave the company.

Global sales and Nike Direct will now fall under EVP and chief financial officer Matt Friend, who Hill said brings deep commercial and strategic experience. Consolidating these functions with finance is designed to ensure marketplace insights—from stores, digital channels and wholesale partners—directly influence corporate strategy and investment decisions.

Hill emphasized that the restructuring is focused on growth, competitive offense and strengthening Nike’s marketplace execution as part of its broader “Win Now” initiatives. “These changes amount to us eliminating layers and better positioning Nike to continue to have an impact the way only Nike can,” he said, adding that the newly configured leadership team is better aligned to drive speed, collaboration and urgency across the company.