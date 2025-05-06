Nike restructures leadership team following Heidi O'Neill's retirement

Nike has announced reorganisation of its senior leadership team, aiming to accelerate its "Win Now" strategy and position the company for sustained growth.

The restructuring includes the promotion of key executives and the retirement of longtime leader, Heidi O’Neill, president of consumer, product, and brand. She has announced her retirement after 26 years with Nike.

In the wake of O’Neill's departure, Nike has restructured her role into three distinct areas, each reporting directly to president and CEO Elliott Hill.

“For nearly three decades, Heidi has been a true champion for Nike, for sport and for athletes across the globe. Her vision and dedication over the years have left an indelible mark on Nike and created an impact on the world of sport,” said Hill.

Nike restructures leadership team

As a part of the restructuring process, Amy Montagne has been promoted to president, Nike. With 20 years at the company, Montagne previously served as VP/GM global women’s and has held various leadership roles across Nike's global operations.

Phil McCartney has been elevated to executive vice president, chief innovation, design & product officer. A 27-year Nike veteran, McCartney will oversee the creation of innovative products across Nike, Jordan, and Converse. Nicole Graham has been promoted to executive vice president, chief marketing officer and Tom Clarke has assumed the new role of chief growth initiatives officer, focusing on strategic growth opportunities for the company.

Elliott Hill expressed confidence in the new leadership structure, stating, "These exceptional leaders bring extensive Nike experience and have been instrumental in resetting our priorities to lead with sport and put the athlete at the center of everything we do.”

The leadership changes are effective immediately and are part of Nike's broader strategy to streamline its focus across product, brand storytelling, and marketplace engagement, aiming to deliver breakthrough innovation and long-term profitability.